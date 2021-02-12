(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella will meet with Mario Draghi Friday evening, as the former European Central Bank head prepares to form a new government.

Prime Minister-designate Draghi will meet Mattarella at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a statement. Draghi is reporting back to Mattarella after two rounds of talks with political leaders.

The new government has already secured broad support from all the country’s main parties except for the far-right Brothers of Italy and it’s expected to prioritize the pandemic, a struggling economy and moving ahead with European integration.

