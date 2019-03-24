(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte rules out another term after his mandate.

The premier, speaking to reporters in Lecce, Italy, added he doesn’t plan to serve in any future government as his "experience in government ends with this one."

After last year’s election left parliament deadlocked between Five Star and League, Conte, 54, was recruited from Florence University to arbitrate between the two groups who have spooked financial markets with plans expected to worse the budget deficit. He has been premier since June 2018.

