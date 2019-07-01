(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s tax revenue is booming even as the country’s economy stagnates, bringing Rome’s populist government a welcome boost in its tense stand-off with Brussels over skyrocketing debt. The introduction of electronic invoicing pushed domestic VAT revenue up 5.4% in the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period a year earlier. And the trend is set to continue: Electronic cash registers that send transaction data automatically to tax authorities became compulsory on Monday.

To contact the reporters on this story: Lorenzo Totaro in Rome at ltotaro@bloomberg.net;Giovanni Salzano in Rome at gsalzano@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Alessandro Speciale, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.