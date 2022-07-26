(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s right-wing coalition could score a landslide victory that would allow it to change the constitution, according to a leading pollster.

An alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, has a wide lead in opinion polls ahead of the September 25 general election. If other forces are divided, this might lead close to a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, according to an analysis by Youtrend/CattaneoZanetto & Co.

This result would see the right score similarly to Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who won a large majority in 2010. But reaching a two-third majority would be difficult for the coalition and the study’s main scenario is for a right-wing coalition falling short of the two-thirds threshold.

The early election was called after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned last week, when three allies ditched his broad coalition. While Draghi will remain as a caretaker until a new government takes power, his departure has left investors fretting about Italy’s economic outlook and public finances.

A separate poll published by newspaper La Stampa on Tuesday reported Brothers of Italy gaining 1.5% to 23.5% of voter support after Draghi’s resignation.

Achieving a broad majority large enough to change the constitution would be unprecedented in Italy’s recent history and could have a profound impact on the country’s political system.

“Changes could affect how the president is elected, or give more power to the prime minister,” said Lorenzo Pregliasco, who authored the poll.

All three leaders of the right-wing alliance have called in the past for the president to be directly elected by Italian voters, instead of by lawmakers and regional representatives as is currently the case. This would require changing the constitution.

The survey maps a recent Quorum/YouTrend poll to recently-redrawn electoral districts. It highlights up to 67 swing seats in the lower house and Senate, which could prove decisive in turning a right-wing majority at the ballot box into a landslide victory in parliament.

This is a consequence of Italy’s hybrid electoral system, which elects a third of its seats in a first-past-the-post system and the rest in colleges based on proportional representation, as well as of a recent cut in the number of lawmakers.

The right-wing bloc could get as many as 271 seats out of 400 in the lower house, and 131 out of 200 in the Senate. That’s in a scenario in which the center-left Democratic Party doesn’t ally with the populist Five Star Movement, or with groups such as Matteo Renzi’s Italy Alive. This scenario doesn’t take into account six senators appointed for life.

Orban first won a two-thirds majority in 2010 and used it to change Hungary’s constitution. Since then, and particularly since regaining a huge majority in 2018, he has clashed with the European Union and pushed forward what he called an “illiberal democracy,” in which judicial and media independence are curtailed.

