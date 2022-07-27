(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s rightist alliance is struggling to agree on who should become prime minister if the bloc, currently riding high in opinion polls, wins the Sept. 25 election.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will meet Wednesday afternoon in Rome with Matteo Salvini of the League and Silvio Berlusconi of Forza Italia to agree on how they could pick a premier.

Their meeting comes against a backdrop of rising concern among international investors after S&P Global Ratings lowered Italy’s sovereign outlook.

Rating Impact

The rating agency said the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is serving as a caretaker premier, and the prospect of early elections risk shifting “focus away from key reforms and further weigh on confidence and growth at a time of high uncertainty and rising inflation.”

Italian bonds fell after the downgrade, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year notes, a closely-watched gauge of risk in the region, increasing nine basis points to 241, the widest since June 15.

Meloni, who heads Italy’s most popular party according to latest surveys, has been pushing her allies to officially name her as leader of the coalition. In the past, the alliance has had an informal rule that the party with most votes indicates a prime minister. But the League and Forza Italia are now questioning this, resisting naming Meloni as leader.

One alternative could be Forza Italia’s Antonio Tajani, who unlike Meloni has ample international experience as a former European commissioner and ex-president of the European Parliament.

Meloni’s party is credited with 23.4% of the vote, according to a poll published by Corriere della Sera on Wednesday, compared to 13.4% for the League and 8.3% for Forza Italia. Infighting among the allies could weigh on their support.

