(Bloomberg) -- Italian deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini from the rightist League party and Luigi Di Maio from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement may meet on Tuesday in an attempt to avoid the collapse of the government following a series of clashes, Corriere della Sera reported.

The two leaders will probably hold talks a day before Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses parliament over reports that a close associate of Salvini’s allegedly sought illegal party funding in Moscow, the newspaper said.

Salvini has denounced Di Maio’s party for backing Ursula von der Leyen as the new European Commission president and for blocking the League’s priority reforms including tax cuts and stronger powers for regions in his northern stronghold.

Separately, Conte said in a letter to the citizens of the Lombardy and Veneto regions published on Sunday in Corriere della Sera that he will meet their governors to discuss greater regional autonomy.

