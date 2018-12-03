(Bloomberg) -- Euroskeptic Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, usually a virulent critic of the European Union, praised its “constructive attitude” in negotiations over his populist government’s spending plans, while insisting it cannot ask Italy for a specific deficit target.

Salvini, who has long railed against “eurocrats” in Brussels, flagged the Rome administration’s readiness to compromise. It faces possible fines amid concerns from the European Commission and investors about the country’s debt mountain, the biggest in the euro area in real terms.

“When you go into a supermarket, they don’t ask you what you will spend at the end,” Salvini, who is also leader of the anti-migration League, told RTL radio. “I have to buy diapers, meat, I will tell you when I’ve done the shopping.” Those purchases include the right to a pension, an income to help people return to the jobs market and tax cuts, Salvini added.

“Europe must ask how I use my money, it mustn’t tell me not to do 1.9 percent,” Salvini said. The commission has rejected a 2019 budget plan which sets a deficit target of 2.4 percent for next year.

