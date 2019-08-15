(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini, the interior minister with designs on the premiership, burnished his anti-immigrant credentials by defying a court order to allow a refugee ship to enter Italian waters.

The League party leader and deputy premier said late Wednesday he had issued a new directive blocking Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, after a court overturned his initial decision to keep the vessel out. As the legal fight drags on, the ship, which is carrying 147 migrants, is a few hundred meters from port near the island of Lampedusa and is being escorted by two navy vessels, La Repubblica newspaper reported Thursday.

Salvini’s stance keeps the spotlight on immigration as he starts a push for new elections that could see him heading the next government. Last week, he pulled his support for the coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement in a bid to cash in on the party’s rising popularity by forcing a national ballot.

Salvini’s defiance also intensified the conflict with Five Star, which has ruled in an uncomfortable coalition with the League for a little more than a year. Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta, a Five-Star pick, refused to sign off on Salvini’s request to reinstate the ban on the immigrant ship, La Repubblica said, citing comments from the minister.

The League leader’s attacks on immigration policy have been key to the party’s soaring popularity. Initially the junior partner in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government, the League is now backed by about 40% of Italians, polls show. That could set up an election win that would allow the party to govern without a coalition partner.

Conte will address the Senate in Rome on Tuesday, possibly leading to a confidence vote, though it may not take place the same day. If he loses, it would then be up to President Sergio Mattarella to either move toward a snap election or see if an alternative coalition can be formed.

Trenta said that Salvini’s attempt to defy the court order may be a criminal act and that she refused to back his request for a new ban “in the name of humanity,” La Repubblica reported.

Salvini has clashed with courts as well as multiple politicians in Italy and Europe over his repeated efforts to block refugee boats from landing at Italian ports.

The public prosecutor in Agrigento has opened an abuse of office case against Salvini, according to La Repubblica. The regional administrative court has been the main judicial authority on many of the cases involving migrant ships headed to Italy.

