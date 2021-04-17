(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s former interior minister Matteo Salvini will face trial for his role in blocking a ship carrying rescued migrants from docking in Sicily in 2019, a judge in Palermo ruled Saturday.

Prosecutors had charged Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League party, with kidnapping for temporarily barring the ship, Open Arms, from docking. The case, which is likely to drag through the courts for years, has provided fodder for Salvini to burnish his nationalist credentials.

“Am I going to trial for this, for defending my country? I go there with my head held high,” Salvini tweeted Saturday, confirming the ruling. “Italy first. Always.”

