(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini called for a “fiscal shock” to boost growth in Europe, holding up President Donald Trump’s economic policy as a model.

Campaigning on the last weekend before voters elect a new European Parliament, the League leader also said that afterward his country will lay down terms to France and Germany, the euro area’s two biggest economies, and not the other way around.

“If I have the courage of a fiscal shock, I go back to growth,” Salvini said in his home city of Milan ahead of a rally with a pan-European alliance of nationalist parties later Saturday. “People can like the Trump cure or not, but Trump’s fiscal shock is boosting the U.S. economy and the stock exchange.”

Salvini, who is threatening to challenge European Union limits on government debt and deficits, said austerity policies in Europe must be “completely overturned.”

Next week’s European election will help shape the EU’s next leadership team after a showdown between Brussels loyalists and insurgents from Brexit Britain to Hungary and Poland. In Italy, a founding member of a united Europe and one of the continent’s biggest bond markets, Salvini has shaken investors with his challenges to EU restrictions.

Italy First

On Saturday, Salvini reiterated pledges to keep the euro and remain in the EU. But he said he looks forward to a more assertive Italy after the European vote.

“It won’t be us going to Paris or Berlin to ask to change things, people will come from Paris and Berlin to ask Italy if they can make changes,” Salvini said.

Salvini plans to play host later Saturday to Marine Le Pen of France’s far-right National Rally, Joerg Meuthen of Alternative for Germany, Geert Wilders of the Dutch Party for Freedom, as well as senior officials from Austria’s Freedom Party and the Danish People’s Party.

Absent will be the Fidesz party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Poland’s governing Law and Justice party, both of which Salvini has been courting. Orban has said he may seek to remain a member of the European People’s Party, the parliament’s mainstream center-right caucus. The Polish group, meanwhile, is wary of Salvini’s support for Vladimir Putin.

Government Tensions

Salvini’s cross-border alliance and his offensive against Brussels have intensified tensions with his partner-turned-rival in Italy’s government, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement of fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio.

Speaking in Milan ahead of the rally, Di Maio said he’s concerned about Salvini’s bedfellows.

“These European ultra-right groups are the ones which in these last years asked Italy for austerity, and forced Italy to become Europe’s refugee camp,” Di Maio told reporters.

To contact the reporters on this story: John Follain in Rome at jfollain2@bloomberg.net;Sergio Di Pasquale in Milan at sdipasquale1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Dylan Griffiths

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.