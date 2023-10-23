(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Serie A football league has awarded TV broadcasting rights to DAZN Group Ltd. and Comcast Corp.’s Sky Italia for the next five seasons for a combined €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

DAZN, a UK-based sports media group backed by Len Blavatnik, offered an average guaranteed minimum bid of around €700 million per season to carry Serie A matches, while Sky Italia offered some €200 million per season, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last week.

Under the deal, DAZN will retain the lion’s share of Italian rights for the league, which features renowned clubs including Inter Milan and Juventus Football Club SpA. DAZN will exclusively carry seven Serie A matches each week, with the remaining three carried by both the streaming specialist and by Sky, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

Representatives for DAZN, Sky and Serie A declined to comment.

Read More: Oaktree Bids €1 Billion to Fund Italian Soccer League TV Channel

Once the world’s elite football league — at various times homes to legends from Diego Maradona to Zinedine Zidane — Serie A is now suffering from years of financial neglect.

Serie A’s revenue is forecast at just €2.5 billion for the current season, compared with some €6.7 billion for England’s Premier League, according to a Deloitte report.

The league may receive a possible additional €1 billion payment over the five-year period linked to performance criteria including subscriber growth, the people said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.