The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Should First Nations be allowed to run their own cannabis stores?
-
3:04
TSX ends third quarter with boost from pot stocks
-
6:18
Canada-U.S. relations at 'all-time low' amid trade troubles: MacKay
-
4:45
Cost of owning a home in Toronto, Vancouver goes ‘off the charts’
-
35-year-old unknown creates the world’s most valuable startup
-
Twitter is on pace to be biggest loser in S&P 500 for third quarter
-
5:49
Elon Musk wanted to impress girlfriend with US$420 price, SEC says
-
-
Sep 28
On ‘Green Mile,’ First Nations offer glimpse into pot’s retail future
On a blink-if-you-miss-it stretch of road that locals call “Green Mile,” nearly a dozen pot shops offer a glimpse into how Canada’s cannabis could be sold in the future.
-
Sep 28
Google CEO agrees to U.S. House testimony after company skipped Senate hearing
Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, whose company drew the ire of senators for failing to send a top executive to a hearing earlier this month, has agreed to appear at another session on Capitol Hill.
-
Sep 288:00
Facebook sued in California over hack of 50M accounts
Facebook Inc. was sued by users of the social network over claims that it negligently allowed hackers to compromise as many as 50 million accounts.
-
Sep 28
Rookie pot stocks overshadow more established peers in September
Move over marijuana heavyweights, the rookies are taking over.
-
Sep 28
Congressional Democrats cleared to sue Trump over emoluments
Almost 200 Congressional Democrats won a ruling allowing them to proceed with a lawsuit claiming that Donald Trump is violating a Constitutional ban on receiving benefits from foreign governments while president without their permission.
-
Sep 28
Smokers welcome! Circle K sees business in shrinking market
Cigarettes aren’t extinguished yet, and one of America’s biggest convenience-store chains wants to squeeze what it can from that shrinking market.
-
Sep 28
Twitter Inc. is on track to seize a title no company wants: the worst performer in the S&P 500 Index.
-
Sep 2845:44
Greg Newman's Top Picks: Sep. 28, 2018
Top picks from Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management.
-
Sep 27
B.C. cracking down on dirty money in real estate4:06
British Columbia plans to crack down on dirty money flowing through real estate, the latest move by the government to bring more transparency to Canada’s most expensive property market.
-
Tariffs and trade
-
8:25
U.S. and Canada close to reaching NAFTA deal this weekend
-
8:25
Mexico to publish text of new NAFTA on Friday night
-
8:25
Rona Ambrose: 'Don't panic' if U.S.-Mexico trade deal goes through without Canada
-
6:18
-
4:47
What happens to NAFTA after Sept. 30 deadline
-
5:22
Canada can still join trade pact after deadline expires, Mexican ambassador says
-
3:51
Ariel Investments CEO Rogers Has Full Faith in the U.S.
-
3:26
Paulson Warns of 'Dangerous' Long-Term Impact From China Trade War
-
8:09
Marriott CEO Says U.S. Clearly Losing Share of Inbound Travel
-
12:59
Hank Paulson on Financial Crisis, China Trade War, Climate
-
-
Sep 27
Trump avoided Trudeau more than once at UN, official says5:07
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried more than once to speak with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN meetings, a U.S. official says, but Trump avoided the Canadian leader because of a standoff in trade talks.
-
Sep 286:47
Shell's LNG Canada 'sprints' ahead as Asian partners give approval
Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Chinese partner in a liquefied natural gas venture in western Canada approved its share of the investment, pushing the $40 billion development one step closer to a final approval.
-
Sep 242:42
'It will not look good’: Quebec’s legal pot age at play in election
If the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) wins the Oct. 1 provincial election, the party has pledged to raise the minimum age of recreational cannabis consumption to 21 from 18 under existing law.
-
Opinion
-
Sep 27
Canada needs assurances U.S. won’t ‘harass’ industries after trade deal reached: Advisor
A new trade deal between Canada and the U.S. is “pretty close” to being made, but Canada needs assurances it won’t face “draconian” measures from the U.S. after the deal is done, according to a NAFTA council member.
-
Sep 28
Bombardier Global 7500 jet poised for certification from transport regulator
Bombardier Inc. says its longest-range aircraft will receive certification from Canada's transport regulator this afternoon, paving the way for the plane-and-train maker to start delivering its largest business jet to clients.
-
Sep 27
Millennials are causing the U.S. divorce rate to plummet
Generation X and especially millennials are being pickier about who they marry, tying the knot at older ages when education, careers and finances are on track.
-
Pursuits
-
Sep 17
Coca-Cola in talks with Aurora to develop cannabis drinks: Sources4:57
The Coca-Cola Co. is in “serious talks” with Aurora Cannabis Inc. to develop cannabis-infused beverages, a groundbreaking move that would signal a significant foray into the marijuana sector by one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, multiple sources familiar with the matter told BNN Bloomberg.
-
Sep 28
Beaten-down prairie looks like a gold mine to this real estate investor
As property values surge in Toronto and Vancouver, a Calgary asset manager with about $1.1 billion is making a contrarian bet on the Canadian prairie.
-
Sep 284:43
BlackBerry shares rise on profit beat, automotive sector growth
BlackBerry Ltd.'s shares soared Friday after its latest financial results topped expectations and it outlined plans for growth in autonomous driving, a push into health care and intentions to add significant engineering talent.
-
Sep 28
Shopify to invest as much as $500 million in Toronto’s tech boom
Canadian tech darling Shopify Inc. is revving up its growth engine in Toronto.
-
Sep 287:18
CannaRoyalty targets vape customers with 180 Smoke takeover
As Ontario’s proposed cannabis retail plans may irk producers that are capped to just one storefront, Ottawa-based CannaRoyalty Corp. is aiming to make itself a leader in the province with its move to buy a vape shop chain.
-
Politics
-
Sep 25
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said she agrees with the goals of Ottawa’s new environmental impact legislation, but as it stands now, Bill C-69 is too vague for the province to support.
-
Sep 28
BMO digital investing head says interest rising among young people, retirees
The Bank of Montreal's head of digital investing sees two bright spots for the sector: young people and retirees.
-
Sep 282:08
The Week Ahead: Canadian jobs data; Quebec election
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
-
Sep 19
'Stay away': Bay Street cautious on pot stocks as legalization looms6:34
Below, BNN Bloomberg speaks to five Canadian portfolio managers about the risks of investing in the marijuana sector, and what it would take for their views to change in the coming weeks.
-
Sep 284:19
What you need to know about the SEC’s case against Elon Musk
Way back in August, when Elon Musk tweeted an audacious plan to take Tesla private (“funding secured”), a few things were apparent to those of us who’d followed Musk for a long time: