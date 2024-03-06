(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s efforts to cut its debt burden any further will stall under pressure from rising interest costs without more ambitious action by Giorgia Meloni’s government, according to Scope Ratings.

The credit assessment company, in a report published on Wednesday, warned that plans to trim stakes in state-controlled enterprises won’t help that much, and that its current appraisal of the country could become harder to sustain if borrowings start rising again.

“Fiscal consolidation will remain crucial,” said analysts Eiko Sievert and Alessandra Poli. “Continued public-sector spending restraint is needed to offset high interest expenses.”

Meloni’s coalition has championed a policy of broad fiscal restraint, and has consequently benefited from a benign financial-market backdrop. The spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds, a measure of risk in the euro region, touched a two-year low on Wednesday.

Even so, the Scope report points to the limits of what the government can achieve without more radical action. Its plans to raise €20 billion ($22 billion) from stake sales, for example, is dwarfed by interest costs. They exceeded €70 billion in 2023 and will rise to as much as €100 billion in coming years, the analysts said.

“While the proceeds can support the government’s near-term spending priorities, such as the €24 billion of tax cuts announced in the 2024 budget, it will not materially lower the debt-to-GDP trajectory,” they wrote.

That ratio fell to 137% of gross domestic product last year. Scope, which currently assesses Italy at BBB+ — three steps above junk — doesn’t reckon the profile will improve further without a concerted push.

“Achieving this will require a credible medium-term plan for fiscal consolidation, in addition to the effective implementation of growth-enhancing reforms and investments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan” of the European Union, Sievert and Poli said.

