(Bloomberg) -- The anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party are ready to consider the unthinkable to delay Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini’s plan to take full control of Italy: an alliance aimed at postponing early elections.

Talks envision supporting a new “institutional” government after the likely collapse of the one led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a confidence vote in the coming weeks, according to several Italian media including Corriere della Sera and la Repubblica. The goal would be to lay the foundations for the 2020 budget, avoiding an automatic VAT increase that’s worth 23 billion euros ($26 billion) and possibly changing the country’s voting system.

It’s in an unlikely tie-up, given that the Democrats and Five Star have traded insults and have been at odds on almost every major issue for years. But it’s a signal of the obstacles that Salvini faces after he pulled the plug on his fractious coalition with Five Star and called for “swift” elections to capitalize on soaring poll ratings.

The first test will come on Monday, when parliamentary leaders meet to set a timetable for the vote of no confidence against Conte called for by Salvini’s League. The deputy premier wants it this week but a postponement to Aug. 20 or beyond is likely. This in turn will delay a potential dissolution of parliament to later in the month, with a possible date for voting no earlier than late October.

The ultimate power to dissolve parliament rests with President Sergio Mattarella, but it’s unlikely he will do so if enough lawmakers pledge to support a new government.

Still, despite the shared goal of hemming in Salvini, the chances of an alliance remain slim. Five Star wants parliament to quickly approve a law that would drastically slash the number of lawmakers, even before the fate of Conte’s government is decided. The Democrats oppose that.

