(Bloomberg) --

Technogym SpA, the Italian company whose exercise machines are in some 80,000 fitness centers around the world, is set to unveil a sales partnership with Christian Dior SE in a move aimed to attract more luxury clients, according to people familiar with the matter.

Technogym will sell equipment including a Dior co-branded limited-edition line of treadmills under the agreement, the people said, asking not to be identified since the accord isn’t public yet. The deal will be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, the people added.

A spokesman for Technogym declined to comment. Christian Dior didn’t immediately reply when asked to comment before regular business hours.

Technogym, based in the northern Italian city of Cesena, saw a surge in sales of in-home products during the pandemic as virus concerns and lockdowns led consumers to skip the gym. Still the exercise equipment-maker wants to preserve its margins by focusing on high-end equipment, Chief Executive Officer Nerio Alessandri said in an interview last year.

