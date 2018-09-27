Italy's Test, Fed Keeps Raising, New Japan Trade Talks: Eco Day

Italy’s government is bracing for the first major test of its unity as coalition partners seek a fiscal framework to determine spending on expensive electoral promises

The Federal Reserve raised rates and cemented expectations for another hike this year; Jerome Powell sees a U.S. economy capable of humming along without support. Carl Riccadonna reckons the FOMC is looking to overshoot to ensure a soft landing

Meanwhile, President Trump is "not happy" with the Fed’s decision

French President Emmanuel Macron said he’d welcome Britain back should its voters decide in a second referendum to stay in the EU

Global leaders and top executives pledged their commitment to free trade, offering a rebuke to Trump’s protectionism. Meantime, Trump announced he has reached an agreement with Japan to open trade talks

Parched Australia. In the world’s driest inhabited continent, enduring a devastating drought that arrived mid-winter, private action to prepare for climate change comes in stark contrast with government paralysis

As the trade war heats up between the U.S. and China, military tensions are also rising

Chinese non-financial corporate debt is rising again as a percentage of GDP following a year and a half of deleveraging from its mid-2016 record

