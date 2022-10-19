(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s top football league Serie A is once again trying to spin off its media unit, a move aimed at winning investment from private equity investors and turning around one of the world’s most iconic football brands.

In a meeting on Friday, Serie A League is expected to discuss and start the formal process to create the media unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

A separate effort to sell a $2 billion stake to an investor group failed last year after failing to win over enough clubs. Now the League’s new chairman, Lorenzo Casini, and Chief Executive Officer Luigi De Siervo are intensifying talks with international funds, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn’t public.

A spokesman for Serie A League confirmed that the media company unit project will be reviewed as of Friday’s meeting’s agenda. He declined to comment on talks with investment funds.

Serie A is home to many global stars of soccer, including Dušan Vlahović and Lautaro Martinez, but its finances have suffered decades of neglect. Revenue totaled about 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the 2020/2021 season, according to Deloitte, after the impact from Covid 19. The English Premier League generated twice as much.

“There’s been a constant decline since around 2005,” says Andrea Sartori of Benchmark, the football business consultant. “There’s been a major decline in Italian football that has been reflected in sporting results and an increased financial gap between Serie A and the Premier League and other leagues.”

In recent years private equity groups have invested in two of Europe’s top leagues -- Spain and France, boosting cash-flow for organizations after stadiums were closed in most of Europe for around two years. In Germany, the Bundesliga is looking at a similar arrangement.

