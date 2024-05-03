(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche has been indicted for alleged employment benefit fraud, dealing a blow to the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of June’s European elections.

Prosecutors in Milan are seeking trial for Santanche, her private companies and an unspecified number of other individuals, they said in a Friday statement. They alleged fraud at the expense of Italy’s national social insurance agency INPS, in a case they said involved 13 employees.

Santanche declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry.

Santanche has previously denied the allegations, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

--With assistance from Flavia Rotondi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.