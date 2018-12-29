(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria could resign in early January, after a long tussle with populist leaders and with the European Union over the country’s budget, newspaper La Stampa said, citing unnamed officials in Premier Giuseppe Conte’s office.

Officials close to the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, part of the ruling coalition with the rightist League party, believe Tria could step down after the spending plans have been approved by parliament, the paper said in the latest media report about Tria’s possible departure

2Tria has confided to lawmaker friends that he couldn’t bear another budget fight, La Stampa said. Tria has repeatedly denied he has considered resigning.

Tria fought for weeks to persuade deputy premiers Matteo Salvini of the League and Luigi Di Maio of Five Star to negotiate with the European Commission, and to delay and dilute their election promises. The two leaders agreed to lower a 2019 deficit target to 2.04 percent from an initial 2.4 percent, which Brussels had rejected as breaching EU rules.

The government is rushing to meet a Monday deadline for approval of the budget by parliament. The lower house is due to hold a confidence vote Saturday evening, a tactic often used in Italy to push legislation through, before a final vote on the budget expected Sunday morning.

