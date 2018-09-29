(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria was “embittered” by budget discussions and may quit after the package is approved later this year, newspaper Il Messaggero reported without saying where it obtained the information.

The rancorous talks resulted in a budget deficit target of 2.4 percent of output for 2019 rather than the 1.6 percent Tria had reportedly been seeking. Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini insisted that Tria had to raise the target.

Italy’s stocks and bonds came under intense pressure on Friday, the day after the government’s plan was announced. Markets have been rattled by previous reports that Tria might resign, as he is seen by investors as a steadying influence over the populist leaders’ spending plans.

“The idea that Tria shared with his close colleagues yesterday is to wait for the budget approval by Parliament, according to the wishes of the Deputy Premiers Di Maio and Salvini, and then to leave,” Messaggero said.

Newspaper La Repubblica also reported that Tria may quit after the 2019 budget approval, while newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said the government will target growth of at least 1.5 percent in 2019. The government has still not released full details of its budget plans.

However, Di Maio said “Giovanni must stay on” as finance minister, in a Sky Tg24 television interview broadcast Saturday. “We still support Giovanni Tria,” Di Maio added, while staunchly defending the government’s economic program.

He also highlighted the government’s plan for 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in investments.

