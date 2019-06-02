(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said a leaked draft of his letter to the European Commission responding to its concerns about the country’s debt load damages negotiations with Brussels.

“There’s no doubt that damages negotiations with the European Commission,” Tria said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera. “That text wasn’t definitive, it was an incomplete draft with various open options; it wasn’t meant for publication, it shouldn’t have gotten out.”

Tria was referring to a draft of the letter that included a reference to a welfare-spending cut. It was removed in the final version released late Friday after protests from the Five Star Movement, part of the governing populist coalition that includes the right-wing League.

The controversy surrounding Italy’s response to EU concerns about the government’s economic policy is the latest example of friction between the squabbling populist allies, who have clashed repeatedly in their first year of governing on issues ranging from immigration to welfare spending.

Tria said in the letter’s final version to the EU’s Brussels-based executive that Italy will start a review of both the nation’s tax system and public spending in a bid to avoid an infringement procedure for failing to reduce its heavy public debt.

The Treasury said late Saturday in a statement that it filed a request with the Rome prosecutor’s office to open a probe into the leaked letter.

