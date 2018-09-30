(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said the higher than expected 2019 budget target is not a challenge to European Union limits and that he never threatened to quit, according to an interview with newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

“I never threatened to resign,” Tria told the newspaper. “The budget target of 2.4 percent is the product of political negotiation, and I assure you that there was no small amount of that.”

Tria came under intense pressure from the coalition partners -- the Five Star Movement and the League -- to widen next year’s spending gap from the 1.6 percent he reportedly favored to the 2.4 percent announced Thursday night. Newspaper Il Messaggero reported Saturday that Tria was “embittered’ by the process and planned to resign after the budget package is approved later this year.

In the Sole interview published Sunday, Tria also promised that the country’s debt, currently above 130 percent of gross domestic product, will be reduced.

“I am perfectly aware of the concerns of the European Commission,” Tria told Sole. “But this is definitely not a challenge to the EU.”

The EU has been urging Italy to make greater efforts to narrow the deficit and bring down the debt.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Costelloe in Rome at kcostelloe@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.