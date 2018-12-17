(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

  • Italy’s government is penciling in a further trimming of its deficit for its latest proposal to the European Union, Ansa news agency reported
  • Feeling down. A fresh poll shows Americans souring on the economic outlook for 2019
  • French calm. Emmanuel Macron may have successfully quelled the “Yellow Vest” protesters with his costly economic promises, as streets grow quieter in France
  • Australia is poised for its first budget surplus since the financial crisis, while Mexico’s president says he’ll keep up a primary surplus next year even amid higher spending on social programs and infrastructure
  • Great debates. Here’s where bulls and bears stand on some of the major themes in the world economy next year
  • Long wait. Analysts are looking past 2019 for potential Bank of Japan tightening, seeing policy makers wait until after the implementation of a planned sales tax
  • Lunchtime read. China built a global economy over four decades -- now it has a new plan

