Italy’s government is penciling in a further trimming of its deficit for its latest proposal to the European Union, Ansa news agency reported

Feeling down. A fresh poll shows Americans souring on the economic outlook for 2019

French calm. Emmanuel Macron may have successfully quelled the “Yellow Vest” protesters with his costly economic promises, as streets grow quieter in France

Australia is poised for its first budget surplus since the financial crisis, while Mexico’s president says he’ll keep up a primary surplus next year even amid higher spending on social programs and infrastructure

Great debates. Here’s where bulls and bears stand on some of the major themes in the world economy next year

Long wait. Analysts are looking past 2019 for potential Bank of Japan tightening, seeing policy makers wait until after the implementation of a planned sales tax

Lunchtime read. China built a global economy over four decades -- now it has a new plan

