53m ago
Italy's Trimming Pledge, Americans Sour, French Quiet: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- Italy’s government is penciling in a further trimming of its deficit for its latest proposal to the European Union, Ansa news agency reported
- Feeling down. A fresh poll shows Americans souring on the economic outlook for 2019
- French calm. Emmanuel Macron may have successfully quelled the “Yellow Vest” protesters with his costly economic promises, as streets grow quieter in France
- Australia is poised for its first budget surplus since the financial crisis, while Mexico’s president says he’ll keep up a primary surplus next year even amid higher spending on social programs and infrastructure
- Great debates. Here’s where bulls and bears stand on some of the major themes in the world economy next year
- Long wait. Analysts are looking past 2019 for potential Bank of Japan tightening, seeing policy makers wait until after the implementation of a planned sales tax
- Lunchtime read. China built a global economy over four decades -- now it has a new plan
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.