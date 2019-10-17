(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Ignazio Visco jumped into the controversy over the European Central Bank’s recent monetary-stimulus package, saying he didn’t support all its elements, and signaled he would be reluctant to back any further interest-rate cuts.

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, the Governing Council member said quantitative easing is still more effective than negative rates in boosting the economy. He cautioned that the ECB had to be very careful about the fallout of the latter on banks.

Visco’s comments add a new dimension to policy makers’ public discord over the ECB’s latest efforts to rekindle growth and inflation. While restarting asset purchases has been the key bone of contention for officials, with about a third of them opposing it at their September meeting, the level of disagreement appears to have been even deeper.

“The package is a complex package,” Visco said. “Myself, I was not agreeing on some of these pieces, but in the end I found that it’s reasonable to have a combination of all these.”

Visco said that so far, sub-zero rates haven’t substantially hurt banks as the economic growth they helped create -- together with other measures put in place -- has made up for any adverse impact.

“But we introduced a two-tier system exactly to avoid the unintended consequences of them because, at the end, the effect can be negative on their profits -- banks may shrink their loan supply,” he said. “That is a reason why we are on one side concerned and on the other I’d be very, very careful in going further in this direction.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Piotr Skolimowski in Frankfurt at pskolimowski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.