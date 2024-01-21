(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Webuild Group and Spain’s Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA have been awarded a contract to build part of a new rapid transit line that is being built in Toronto.

The deal is worth €700 million–€1.3 billion ($1.42 billion) to the 50:50 joint venture, according to a Webuild statement on Sunday.

The Ontario Line is a 15.6 kilometer line crossing the city, with half the link running underground through new tunnels and other parts using elevated sections of track.

The joint venture will handle the construction of 3 kilometers of twin tunnels and two of the proposed underground stations. Webuild is already working on another part of the project.

Last week, Webuild won a $4.7 billion contract from Saudi Arabia’s Neom to construct three dams.

(Updates to add location of the rail line.)

