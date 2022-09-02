Italy Says Cyber Attacks on the Rise Since Invasion of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s foreign minister said cyber attacks on western European companies have risen following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Rome deals with the fallout from hacker actions targeting energy companies earlier this week.

The minister, Luigi Di Maio, said on Friday that the attacks are part of a destabilization strategy seen since the invasion in February, without specifying their source.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi and top Italian officials convened on Thursday to discuss hacker attacks on Eni SpA and other energy companies, after the oil giant said Wednesday that its internal protection systems had detected unauthorized access to its networks. The consequences of those attacks have so far appeared to be minor.

Italy’s GSE energy agency said earlier this week that it suffered breaches on Sunday night and Monday morning.

“Attacks have risen in huge numbers since the Ukraine war began,” Di Maio said at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. “It’s part of a strategy to increase tension in western countries, but we are ready to face it,” the minister said.

