Italy Says Its Debt Will Keep Falling Even as Bond Yields Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi played down concerns that widening government bond spreads may put the improvement of the country’s finances at risk.

“Spread rose for almost every country,” Draghi said at a press conference Friday in Rome, adding that sustained growth and budget discipline are key to keeping finances in check.

Yields on Italian bonds rose sharply this week after the European Central Bank signaled mounting inflation concerns and a potential acceleration in dialing back monetary stimulus. The premium investors demand to own 10-year Italian bonds over safer German peers widened to levels last seen in July 2020.

Even so, Finance Minister Daniele Franco said the debt to gross domestic product ratio will fall “significantly” this year, after a larger-than-expected decline in 2021.

Italy last month confirmed a 2022 GDP growth target of more than 4%, but growth will probably slow down in the first quarter, due to the increase in energy prices, Draghi said, confirming that the government plans to approve a new decree to ease energy bills next week. The government has already spent more than 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) to offset higher power prices.

“Priority is sustained growth,” Draghi said. “It’s fundamental that it isn’t choked by the energy price surge.”

When asked about his political future, Draghi ruled out he will lead a coalition in next general elections next year.

