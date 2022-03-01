Mar 1, 2022
Italy Says Putin’s Nuclear Threat Demands Swift, Strong Response
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to resort to nuclear weapons requires a “swift, firm, united reaction.”
Speaking in parliament in Rome on Tuesday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Draghi also said that he is open to further sanctions, particularly ensuring that the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements participates in the sanctions against Russia’s central bank.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.