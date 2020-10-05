(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government forecasts the economy will contract 9% this year and expand 5.1% in 2021, according to a draft budget outlook document seen by Bloomberg News.

The administration of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte targets cutting Italy’s debt pile to 151.5% of gross domestic product by 2023, according to the document, which is subject to change and is due to be approved at a cabinet meeting Monday evening.

If the coronavirus pandemic worsens significantly, the government sees gross domestic product dropping 10.5% this year and expanding 1.8% next year, according to an adverse scenario in the draft.

The outlook sets the framework for Italy’s 2021 budget, which must be approved by parliament by the end of the year.

