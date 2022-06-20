(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government does not see an immediate need to trigger an emergency gas alert and could put on hold a plan to take that decision as soon as this week following an increase in flows from other countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Energy importer Eni SpA said in recent days that its gas demand from Russia has only been partly met, leading to discussions by the Italian government over possibly triggering emergency energy status for the country, which among other things would scale up the use of coal.

