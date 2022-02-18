(Bloomberg) --

Italy is set to approve up to 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in new aid to shield consumers and companies from the soaring energy prices which are dampening the outlook for the country’s economy, people familiar with the matter said.

Some 6 billion euros will be allocated to the energy sector itself, while other funds will support industries including the automotive sector, the people said, asking not to be named as the measures are not yet public.

The administration led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi had already alloted more than 10 billion euros to offset the price spike. The new package will not require changing the country’s deficit target, and it will be financed by anticipating spending planned later in the year, the people said.

Italy, like its European neighbors, has been hit hard by the spiraling cost of gas, and rising tensions between Russia and the Western alliance threaten to push prices even higher.

Italian energy regulators warned earlier this week that electricity bills could increase 131% in the first quarter of the year, while natural gas bills are expected to rise over 90%.

While Draghi presided over a 6.5% expansion of the economy in 2021, growth is seen slowing to around 4% this year, slightly less than previously forecast.

The government is also working hard to keep debt in check. The strong recovery of the economy likely allowed debt to fall to about 150% of output last year from a whopping 156% in 2020, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said earlier this month.

