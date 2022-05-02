(Bloomberg) -- Italy is set to approve a 14 billion-euro ($14.7 billion) aid package Monday in an effort to provide further support to companies and consumers that have been hit by surging energy prices, a trend that has been exacerbated by the prospect of reduced gas flows from Russia.

The new measures will be partially financed with the unspent portion of 10 billion euros of borrowing that was unveiled earlier this month and by increasing a windfall profit tax on some energy companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier Monday, the government extended a tax cut for fuel at the pump by 25 cents per liter until July 8, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are confidential.

The Italian government has spent more than 20 billion euros this year to shield its economy from surging energy prices and has taken dramatic steps to reduce its reliance on Russian supplies, which account for about 40% of Italy’s gas imports. The new measures come as the European Union debates a new round of sanctions that would phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.

While Prime Minister Mario Draghi has so far resisted pressure from political parties to further widen Italy’s deficit, the call to expand cost-saving measures is expected to grow louder in coming weeks, in particular if the EU quickly agrees on a new sanctions package.

The EU is also trying to retain a united front in rejecting a Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles, a move the bloc says would violate sanctions. Russia has already cut off gas to two EU members -- Poland and Bulgaria -- that have refused to abide by the payment demand.

The bloc’s energy ministers were meeting on Monday to chart a path forward. At least one country, Hungary, has already said it would accede to Moscow’s demands.

