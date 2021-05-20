(Bloomberg) -- Italy won’t expand the duration and scope of a fiscal benefit for banking mergers and acquisitions, according to a draft decree seen by Bloomberg.

The measure was originally introduced at the end of last year as part of a package to entice potential buyers of state-owned Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, and its planned expansion fueled speculation of a renewed wave of Italian banking deals. The benefit allows buyers to boost their capital by transforming deferred tax assets from banks involved in the deal into tax credits.

A spokesman for the finance ministry declined to comment. The norm could still be reintroduced in the government’s latest stimulus package, due to be approved Thursday.

An earlier draft of the package brought the tax relief for buyers of up to 3% of assets from the current level of 2%. It also pushed back by six months, to June 2022, the deadline to make use of the relief.

The benefit was introduced to make loss-making banks more attractive for acquisition. It doesn’t have a specific target but it was part of a package of incentives put together by then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government to lure UniCredit SpA into buying Paschi, which was rescued by a state bail-out in 2017.

The draft document also sets a 100 million-euro ($122 million) budget to finance operations of bankrupt airline Alitalia SpA for a maximum of six months.

