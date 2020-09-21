(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Finance Ministry sounded out executives at UniCredit SpA on a possible sale to the bank of the government’s stake in bailed out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Informal contacts have been held between the parties, and the Finance Ministry sees a purchase by UniCredit as a possible option for exiting its majority holding in Monte Paschi, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The discussions were preliminary and the ministry is weighing a range of options, they said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier won’t consider any deal that isn’t at least capital-neutral and that doesn’t shield his bank from legal risks, some of the people familiar said. UniCredit has also conducted an internal analysis to assess the pros and cons of a possible combination, they said.

Representatives for the ministry and for UniCredit declined to comment. A spokesman for Monte Paschi wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Monte Paschi, founded in 1472, was bailed out in 2017, and the government ended up with a 68% stake which it agreed to sell as part of a deal with European regulators.

Italy’s government is looking to dispose of its stake in Monte Paschi by the end of next year and Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri has signed off on a draft decree which authorizes the sale.

Rome could begin a disposal or merger process for Paschi after completing a complex transaction that would allow it to move more than 8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) of soured debt to state-owned asset manager Amco.

Still, Monte Paschi’s total legal risk amounts to about 10 billion euros, as civil and criminal cases related to its former management have dogged the Siena-based lender since the rescue. That risk is seen as a significant impediment to any deal to take the bank out of government hands.

While Mustier has repeatedly said that Milan-based UniCredit is not interested in mergers or acquisitions, some analysts have highlighted the mounting pressure on the lender after rival Intesa Sanpaolo SpA took over Unione di Banche Italiane SpA.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.