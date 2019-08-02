(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA has given its backing to a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) plan to consolidate the country’s construction sector after clearing a last-minute hurdle over the role of Natixis SA, according to two people familiar with the matter.

After two board meetings and overnight talks, Italy’s biggest construction company Salini Impregilo SpA and Cassa Depositi are close to signing an investment deal that will throw a lifeline to struggling builder Astaldi SpA and to a number of smaller companies, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

Talks over the plan, dubbed Progetto Italia, or Project Italy, were bogged down earlier this week over concerns about a margin loan Salini holds with Natixis, risking to halt months of negotiations, according to the people.

Natixis provided a loan to Salini Impregilo’s controlling shareholder Salini Costruttori, secured by Salini Impregilo shares. CDP was unaware of the loan, the people said, and was concerned that exercising the guarantee could have altered the ownership of Salini Impregilo.

Salini is still working with banks on the final details of the financing agreements, one of the people said. Cassa Depositi’s support is crucial to the project because it’s expected to contribute as much as 250 million euros. Its board decided to support Project Italy at a meeting Thursday.

The deal could be made official as early as today, the people said. Representatives for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Salini Impregilo and Natixis declined to comment.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier that CDP’s board is backing the project.

