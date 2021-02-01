(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA is seeking to seal the purchase of a strategic highway asset that’s been at the center of a tussle between Rome and the billionaire Benetton family for over two years.

The state-backed lender and investor, along with funds Macquarie Group Ltd. and Blackstone Group Inc., is readying a new binding offer for a controlling stake in Atlantia SpA’s Italian highway unit Autostrade per l’Italia SpA, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a letter sent to Benetton-owned Atlantia, Rome-based Cassa Depositi, also known as CDP, committed itself to an “improved and compelling” offer for the asset, to be presented by the end of February, according to the people. The letter didn’t include a valuation for Atlantia.

The new offer is expected to be priced between 8.5 billion euros ($10.2 billion) and 9.5 billion euros, one of the people said. Since Atlantia’s board has already rejected non-binding bids in a similar price range, the lender may have to offer some sweeteners to complete a deal this time.

The company is set to meet February 5 to discuss the issue, according to a person familiar with the matter. Atlantia shares were halted in Milan trading on Monday after gaining as much as 11.4%.

Legal Issues

Pricing may not be the only hurdle in the talks between CDP and Atlantia. The Italian government, which controls CDP via the Treasury, has clashed with the Benettons over toll licenses ever since a fatal 2018 bridge collapse on a section of road managed by the company.

Rome has also come under scrutiny from the European Commission for its conduct in what’s become a long-running legal battle, according to a letter sent to the Rome-based government seen by Bloomberg News last week.

That letter seeks clarification on unilateral changes in toll-road concessions following the 2018 accident. Italy in 2019 approved rules that make it easier and cheaper to revoke toll-road licenses.

Legal risks linked to the Genoa disaster are also a major concern. Giovanni Castellucci, a former chief executive officer of both Autostrade and Atlantia, was arrested as part of an investigation into road safety following the bridge disaster.

The Benetton family also recently replaced the head of its holding company. Enrico Laghi, a former special administrator at airline Alitalia, replaced Gianni Mion in a move seen as facilitating a deal with the government.

(Updates with legal claims from 11th paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.