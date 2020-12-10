(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s state-backed lender is readying a new binding offer along with two international funds for a majority stake in the country’s largest toll highway operator.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, or CDP, is finalizing a joint bid with Macquarie Group Ltd. and Blackstone Group Inc. for the 88% of Autostrade per l’Italia SpA owned by Atlantia SpA, people familiar with the talks said.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i SGR SpA will also likely be part of the bid, though it’s unclear whether it will do so from the start or join later, the people said. Atlantia will examine the new offer at a board meeting Monday, they said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

Shares in Atlantia rose as much as 1.9% in Milan, and traded up 0.5% at 2 p.m. local time.

Representatives for CDP and F2i declined to comment. Italian financial newspaper MF reported about a possible offer earlier on Thursday.

With the new offer, their third so far, CDP and the two funds are seeking to break an impasse with the billionaire Benetton family, which controls Autostrade through infrastructure giant Atlantia. The Italian government and the Benettons have clashed over Atlantia’s toll license ever since a fatal 2018 bridge collapse on a section of road managed by the company.

Atlantia in recent months has twice rejected bids from the CDP-led group that valued the stake at between 8.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion) and 9.5 billion euros. The new offer would value the stake at around the same price range, but would give the buyers additional safeguards over legal risks facing the company, one of the people said.

Giovanni Castellucci, a former chief executive officer of both Autostrade and Atlantia, was arrested last month as part of an investigation into road safety following the bridge disaster. The Benetton family replaced the head of its holding company last month. Enrico Laghi, a former special administrator of Alitalia SpA, replaced Gianni Mion in a move seen as facilitating a deal with the government.

