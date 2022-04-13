(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA signed a framework agreement to boost flows of liquefied natural gas from Egypt to Italy, as European nations step up efforts to wean themselves off Russian energy in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

“The agreement aims to promote Egyptian gas exports to Europe, and specifically to Italy,” Rome-based Eni said on Wednesday.

The oil and gas major said the agreement, signed with Egyptian state energy firm EGAS, will enable as much as 3 billion cubic meters of LNG to be sent to Italy and elsewhere in Europe.

It’s the latest push by Italy and Eni, which has operated in Egypt since 1954, to boost gas supplies from North Africa. Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Algeria on Monday for the signing of a deal that may see Italy increase gas imports from the country by almost 50% within two years.

Eni is also trying to pump more gas in neighboring Libya.

Russian gas accounts for about 40% of Italy’s consumption. The deal with Algeria has made some of Italy’s European allies anxious. Italian and Spanish officials are holding talks, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, amid concerns in Madrid that Algeria will struggle to maintain its existing supply commitments to Spain if it sends more gas to Italy.

The Egyptian government said Wednesday’s agreement is designed to “maximize gas production and LNG exports” from fields jointly operated by Eni and EGAS. Eni will, in addition, accelerate exploration in Egypt’s Western Desert, the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean.

Egypt aims to become a major source LNG for Europe in the next decade. The Arab nation is a relative minnow -- accounting for about 1% of global LNG supplies in 2019 -- but will become one of the top 10 exporters if it reaches full capacity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.