(Bloomberg) -- Giorgia Meloni’s government approved a package Thursday that extends the deadline for households to tap a controversial incentive for renovations that has cost Italy billions of euros.

Homeowners who already secured approval to finance renovations with the so-called superbonus will be allowed to complete them next year, a partial reversal to a strict 2023 deadline, according to a statement by the government, which passed the measure during a late-evening cabinet meeting. The measure will also be available to households with income below €15,000 ($16,600).

It’s a political compromise for the program, introduced in 2020 by then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, that has grown into a poisonous political debate and weighed heavily on Italy’s fragile finances.

The benefit costs Italy about €4.5 billion each month, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has previously said, crucially limiting Italy’s ability to cut its mammoth debt. Giorgetti, a member of the League party, called the superbonus “as radioactive as Chernobyl” for the country’s finances.

He favored ending the benefit in 2023, but the investor-friendly Forza Italia party has been keen to grant flexibility to tap the measure and claimed Thursday decision as a political win.

