(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s total coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 100,000 on Monday as a resurgence in the pandemic prompts Mario Draghi’s government to consider additional restrictions.

Italy is the sixth country to reach 100,000 deaths from the virus, one year after it became the first Western nation to enter into a lockdown. Daily infections are accelerating and reached a three-month high last week, pushing total cases above 3 million.

Draghi’s government has already extended existing restrictions, including a ban on travel between regions and a nighttime curfew. His administration, advised by a panel of scientific and medical experts, is now considering a hard lockdown for several regions while accelerating vaccinations, according to an official who asked not to be named discussing confidential discussions.

Milan and its surrounding region of Lombardy have already shut down all schools, bars and restaurants and ordered citizens not to leave their municipalities for anything other than work or health-related reasons. Options on the table at national level now include making more regions high-risk “red” zones, possibly for about three weeks.

Regions could automatically be moved into the red category if the threshold of 250 weekly virus cases per 100,000 inhabitants is breached. Tighter curbs could also include an earlier curfew and closing shops and malls in areas where schools are shut, the official said.

Draghi also wants to step up the pace of vaccinations. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told state Rai television on Sunday that the government is targeting inoculations by summer for all Italians who want them.

Daily fatalities were 318 Monday, taking the total to 100,103, with 13,902 cases. Deaths haven’t risen as fast as infections, partly because the average age of cases has dropped to 44 years.

