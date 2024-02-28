(Bloomberg) -- Italy has had discussions with Tesla Inc. and other automakers about producing cars in the country, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso told a parliamentary hearing.

The dialogue has included manufacturers that don’t currently have factories in Europe and are looking at the market with interest, Urso said Wednesday. BYD Co.’s top local executive told Bloomberg News earlier this week that the Italian government had contacted the Chinese company as part of its effort to attract another major manufacturer beyond Fiat maker Stellantis NV.

“We are having very positive feedback, but naturally it’s an ongoing process which requires prudence,” Urso said. “Let’s not forget that Italy started late in this policy of attracting foreign investments, but in just over a year we have been able to reverse the trend and ensure that people we look at our country with renewed interest.”

Tesla and BYD may make for unlikely candidates to ultimately invest in Italy. The Elon Musk-led carmaker has warned that its growth will decelerate this year, and the company is slow-walking plans to construct a plant in Mexico. BYD announced late last year that it will build its first European car factory in Hungary.

Read More: Tesla Is in No Hurry to Build More Car Factories

Nevertheless, Urso highlighted local opposition to Tesla expanding its lone European car plant outside Berlin and said this may lead the US company to revise its plans.

When asked about BYD on Tuesday, Urso told the newswire AGI his hope is that Italy has several carmakers producing in the country to strengthen its automotive supply chain.

--With assistance from Flavia Rotondi, Albertina Torsoli and John Follain.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.