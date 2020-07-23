(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government approved a proposal for about 25 billion euros ($28.9 billion) in extra spending as it battles to rescue an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, a senior government official said.A cabinet meeting Wednesday evening hosted by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte backed the demand to widen the budget deficit this year, which will go to parliament for approval. The extra money will be used to help businesses with temporary layoffs and provide subsidies to local and regional authorities, an official who asked not to be named in line with policy said prior to the cabinet’s approval.

With the first European economy crippled by the virus, Italy is under pressure to increase spending to ignite a recovery. While activity has started rebounding since the government relaxed a lockdown, there’s concern the coming months will bring more pain when aid measures including a ban on firing staff and the suspension of tax and loan payments expire.

The government had already approved two stimulus packages worth a total 75 billion euros. Italy expects to receive the biggest share of a 750 billion-euro recovery fund approved by European Union leaders this week.

Conte told the Senate in Rome on Wednesday that the country will benefit from total funding of 209 billion euros in grants and loans under the package.

