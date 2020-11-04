(Bloomberg) --

Italy targeted the financial capital of Milan and key industrial hubs in the north with the toughest restrictions since a lockdown last spring, risking more wreckage to the country’s fragile economy in a bid to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the northern region of Lombardy around Milan, as well as Piedmont and its capital Turin, will be included in a new “red zone” starting on Nov. 6. The move triggers measures that will restrict people largely to their hometowns.

Under a decree signed by Conte late Tuesday, people in the worst-hit areas will be banned from traveling to other cities, except for specific business or health reasons. Bars, restaurants, and stores deemed non-essential will close.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.