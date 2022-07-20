(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi tried to strong-arm his fractious coalition allies into line. But on Wednesday night his plan backfired and Italy’s government is on the brink of collapse, leaving little alternative to snap elections in the fall and months of political chaos.

Three of his coalition partners withdrew their support after Draghi forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit. And while Draghi didn’t immediately step down after the failed vote, the move effectively ended the unity government he’s been running since February 2021.

The former European Central Bank chief is expected to resign Thursday. If President Sergio Mattarella accepts his resignation, emergency elections could be called for early-October, which would be the first time the country would go to the polls in the fall.

“The only way, if we want to remain together, is to rebuild this pact from scratch, with courage, altruism, credibility,” Draghi told lawmakers ahead of the confidence vote. In the end, three of Draghi’s government allies, the populist Five Star movement, the nationalist League and the center-right Forza Italia abandoned him.

Investor Jitters

Italian governments are notoriously unstable and Draghi led the 67th government the country has had in just over 75 years. And while Draghi will likely remain caretaker prime minister until the next vote, the government will be dramatically weakened, risking its legislative agenda.

Draghi -- an unelected technocrat picked to lead Italy out of the coronavirus crisis -- has been a reassuring figure for investors during a turbulent time for the euro area. Europeans are bracing for a recession amid rising inflation and an energy crisis fomented by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The situation will be closely watched in Frankfurt, where the ECB is set to unveil a new crisis-fighting tool designed to protect highly indebted countries like Italy from speculation.

Futures contracts on the FTSE MIB Index fell 4% after the confidence vote while bond futures touched a three-week low. The euro slipped against the dollar.

Reform Agenda

During his 18 months in power, Draghi devised a plan of reforms agreed with the European Union to free up Italy from red tape and boost competition. That was instrumental for the country to receive 200 billion euros ($204 billion) in aid from the bloc. Failure to pass the proper reforms could put that money at risk.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU’s economy commissioner, warned “a perfect storm” could lie ahead for Italy.

Italian parties have now entered campaign mode. The center-right, which acted in lock-step during the heated Senate debate Wednesday, has most to win from an earlier vote. Based on current polls, a right-wing tie-up led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy would win a snap election if its members stick together.

Even though Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star triggered the collapse by withdrawing government support last week, it’s influence is poised to wane. The party’s popularity has plummeted since it entered government and it would likely lose seats in a new election.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.