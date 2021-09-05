(Bloomberg) -- Italy will decide by the end of September whether Covid-19 vaccines will become mandatory for all people aged 12 and over, according to a minister in Mario Draghi’s coalition.

“If we will not have reached a vaccination level between 80% and 90% we will pass a law to impose the Covid-19 vaccine to all people against it,” Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta said Sunday in an interview at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. “We will decide by the end of the month.”

That target may be ambitious, as about 71.5% of Italians over that age level have currently completed the vaccine cycle, data on the government’s website show. Prime Minister Mario Draghi earlier this week said vaccination will eventually become compulsory, adding that he’s confident that a target to inoculate 80% of the population by the end September would be reached.

Italy is among the leading countries for inoculation rates, but the government’s vaccination push has created political and social tensions, with some parties including Matteo Salvini’s League opposing the introduction of Covid passports.

A green pass proving vaccination or a negative test is now needed to dine indoors at restaurants, to visit museums and cinemas, as well as to board planes and long distance trains.

