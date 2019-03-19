(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government will pass a new two-year state guarantee program for banks’ bad loans that includes stricter measures to shield investors in senior tranches and reduce the risk the protections will be needed.

The measure will replace the GACS program that expired March 6, and will be available to banks and financial firms by request to facilitate bad loan sales, according to a draft law seen by Bloomberg.

The mechanism can be renewed for an additional 12 months with prior European Commission approval, the draft shows. The legislation will be part of a decree focused on other matters such as a Brexit-related contingency plan. It will be likely approved at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two government officials said, declining to discuss the timing.

Under the program, Italy allows banks to bundle their bad loans into securities for sale, while purchasing a state guarantee for the least-risky portions in order to make the debt more appealing to investors. The previous version was approved by the Commission in 2016 and has been renewed twice, once for a year in 2017 and another time for six months last year. It cannot be extended again.

The new plan will include limitations on interest payments for so-called mezzanine debt tranches if returns are lower than expected, according to the draft. Under the new version, firms hired to manage loans will be replaced if the guarantee is activated and interest paid is lower than projected for two consecutive years.

Unlikely-to-Pay

The guarantee won’t be extended to so-called unlikely-to-pay-loans, a key to gaining European Commission approval.

While the GACS program helped banks clean up balance sheets and spur lending, Italian lenders are still sitting on about 200 billion euros ($227 billion) of non-performing loans, which prompted the European Central Bank to press for a more aggressive approach.

Italian financial firms sold non-performing loans for a gross book value of about 106 billion euros last year, according to a report by NPL analyst Credit Village. Banks sought state guarantees on 13 transactions totaling about 44 billion euros.

