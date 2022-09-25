Italy to Reach 90% Gas Storage One Month Early, Snam CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s gas storage level will reach 90% by the end of next week, Snam SpA Chief Executive Officer Stefano Venier said Saturday at a conference in Rome.

That would mean the country will reach its target a month ahead of the deadline set by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The outlook comes after Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani said Sept. 16 that Italy’s gas stockpiles were better than planned.

In a final act before Sunday’s elections, Draghi’s cabinet approved a 14 billion-euro ($14 billion) energy aid package to help companies squeezed by rising costs.

