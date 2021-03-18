(Bloomberg) -- Italy will resume the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine after the European Union’s drug regulator said it’s probably safe.

Vaccinations with the Astra shot will restart on Friday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement.

“The government’s priority remains carrying out the greatest number of vaccinations in the shortest time possible,” the premier said.

Countries across the EU had temporarily halted use of the vaccine over concerns about the risk of blood clots, a new setback for the bloc’s inoculation program, which is lagging the U.S. and the U.K.

