(Bloomberg) -- Italy will press ahead with plans to revoke Autostrade per l’Italia’s highway concession, despite the parent company’s offer of about 500 million euros ($570 million) in initial aid after the deadly Genoa bridge collapse.

Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Autostrade “must open its wallet, rebuild everything and compensate everyone” for the Aug. 14 disaster, news agency Ansa reported.

“We are going forward with the revocation of the concession because the 43 dead deserve justice,” Salvini said Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of his League party in the Tuscan town of Viareggio.

A day earlier, the Benetton family’s Atlantia SpA, which controls Autostrade, offered aid to help victims of the disaster and support the region in repairing damaged road and rail links severed when the mid-section of the Morandi Bridge fell to the ground.

Italy’s populist government has reacted coolly to Atlantia’s plans, with Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio saying the state would not accept “charity.”

A plan to rebuild the collapsed bridge in eight months could start as soon as Monday, Atlantia Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Castellucci told a news conference on Saturday. As part of the funding package -- which excludes compensation for whose who were killed -- Autostrade will stop charging tolls in the area, and is planning new roads to ease congestion.

