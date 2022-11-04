(Bloomberg) -- Italy is set to target next year’s deficit at 4.5% of gross domestic product, according to people familiar with the matter, a decision which reflects Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s balancing act in sticking to the European Union’s budget rules while allowing some leeway to finance electoral promises.

The new target, due to be announced later Friday, is in line with drafts circulating last week and higher than the 3.4% penciled in by ex-Premier Mario Draghi’s administration, but will still allow Italy to show the EU that it will reduce the deficit from 5.1% expected this year, as required by the bloc’s rules.

The government is set to confirm Draghi’s target of 0.6% economic growth next year, the people added. A spokesperson for the government declined to comment.

The updated targets will be included in the first budget outline presented by the right-wing coalition led by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, which will be approved during a cabinet meeting Friday.

Italy’s plans for the economy took center stage during Meloni’s first international visit to Brussels as premier Thursday as the country’s budget will have to be approved by the EU.

The final numbers, which will also indicate the government’s goals for the following years, could be changed during the cabinet meeting, the people said.

A wider deficit will allow Italy to borrow additional billions of euros to finance some flagship reforms including small tax cuts and pension benefits in the budget that the government will present in coming weeks.

Investors have been looking out for confirmation that Meloni, Italy’s most far-right leader since Benito Mussolini, won’t overspend and better than expected growth is making her government’s task easier.

Italy’s economy unexpectedly grew 0.5% in the third quarter, surprising some analysts who forecast a recession next year.

--With assistance from Giovanni Salzano.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.